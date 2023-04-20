WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / TOCCA Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:TLIF) ("TLIF" or the "Company") announced today that Be Climbing Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, recently acquired Aiguille Rock Climbing Center Inc., ("Aiguille") located in Longwood, FL which is located on the North side of Orlando, FL.

Aiguille, a pillar in the rock climbing community, has been serving the Central Florida climbing community since 1997. Aiguille is a thriving climbing center and offers 10,000 square feet of climbing area with bouldering, top rope, and auto-belay features within the gym. Aiguille has offerings for a wide range of climbing experience, from new climber to seasoned veteran.

Be Climbing Inc., of Winter Park, FL, recently announced that the Company will be opening its first world-class indoor rock climbing gym just outside downtown Orlando, FL on a 7.02 acre property it acquired in the ever expanding city of Apopka, FL. The acquisition of Aiguille will be highly complementary to the Company's goals for growth and expansion within the industry.

Stephen Carnes, President and CEO of TLIF, stated, "Aiguille is one of the best and well-known legacy climbing gyms in the Southeast United States. Aiguille has a tremendous staff, they are well trained in the operations of a climbing gym from route setting, instruction and safety to customer service and general climbing gym operations. We are fortunate to make Aiguille part of the Be Climbing family."

Carnes continued, "Aiguille is a wonderful climbing gym with a long history within the climbing community and we look forward to providing new and additional improvements at the facility to increase member and guest's experiences at the facility. Aiguille has an active youth climbing team with several members competing competitively on a national level. The youth team has historically produced athletes that have competed on both a national and international level and we look forward to supporting and growing the youth program at Aiguille as part of the Be Climbing family."

The indoor rock climbing industry is exploding with growth after the sport made its first debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic. Rock Climbing has now officially been added as an Olympic sport and will be part of the program in both the upcoming Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

About TOCCA Life Holdings, Inc.

TOCCA Life Holdings Inc. is a Nevada Corporation whose primary business is through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Be Climbing, Inc. ("Be Climbing"). Be Climbing, headquartered in Winter Park, FL, recently announced that the Company will be opening its first world-class indoor rock climbing gym just outside downtown Orlando, FL.

