T. Rowe Price Releases Its 2022 Community Snapshot, Reinforces Its Commitment to Community

5 hours ago
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Baltimore-based global investment management firm T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS:TROW) released its 2022 Community Snapshot, reinforcing the company's commitment to community and demonstrating how corporate social responsibility and philanthropy are integral to the firm's culture.

"Our commitment to our community is embedded in everything we do at T. Rowe Price. Our associates contribute to the community through the donation of their time, funds, and expertise," said Raymone Jackson, global head of Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are proud of the culture of giving we have built at the firm and excited to share the effects of that culture in the 2022 Community Snapshot report."

"We uplift our communities by supporting the causes our associates are passionate about and provide opportunities for them to make a community impact, as well as through the firm's philanthropic giving in areas of financial well-being, youth empowerment, and creativity and innovation," said John Brothers, president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation. "The T. Rowe Price Foundation is committed to pursuing the long-term success of the communities where T. Rowe Price associates live and work, just as the firm is committed to pursuing the long-term financial success of its clients."

The report's release during National Volunteer Month, a time to celebrate giving back, is intentional. T. Rowe Price associates have a long legacy of charitable involvement and nonprofit leadership. This year's report highlights T. Rowe Price associates' commitment to global serving, including efforts directed to support humanitarian aid. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, T. Rowe Price donated to the United Nations Foundation's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Report highlights include:

Giving

  • $24.4 million total given by T. Rowe Price to communities, including direct grant, matching gifts, associate donations, sponsorships, and community and business memberships
  • $500,000 donated to the United Nations Foundation's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

Service

  • 28,700 hours volunteered by associates globally
  • 240 hours and over $46,000 donated in pro bono consulting services for area nonprofits through Business Volunteers Maryland skillCONNECT.

See the full 2022 Community Snapshot.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with U.S. $1.31 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

