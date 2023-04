NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

As part of last month's observance of Equal Pay Day , Alkermes reaffirms our commitment to closing long-standing pay gaps between men and women. We are proud of our efforts to date to minimize gender pay disparities, but know that work remains. To learn more about our commitment to Pay Equity , check out our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report .





