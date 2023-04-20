RAPID CITY, S.D., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) will announce its 2023 first quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results.



Access the webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “News and Events,” and “Events & Presentations,” and click on “Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call,” or access the call directly through one of the options provided below.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4aee1716045242efb4b8c7e5089257ab until the call is completed. Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

Access a listen-only webcast player and presentation slides directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r8n7qzi8. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

