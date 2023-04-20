Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management1 (unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
March 31, 2023
|
February 28, 2023
December 31, 2022
|
Open-End Funds (2)
|
$
|
53,865
|
$
|
54,261
|
$
53,000
|
Closed-End Funds
|
10,358
|
10,266
10,361
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
37,397
|
37,743
35,352
|
Institutional Accounts (3)
|
53,229
|
51,998
50,663
|
Total (1)
|
$
|
154,849
|
$
|
154,268
|
$
149,376
|(1)
Excludes AUM of AlphaSimplex, which the company acquired on April 1, 2023
|(2)
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|(3)
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
