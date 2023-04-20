Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management1 (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: March 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 December 31, 2022 Open-End Funds (2) $ 53,865 $ 54,261 $ 53,000 Closed-End Funds 10,358 10,266 10,361 Retail Separate Accounts 37,397 37,743 35,352 Institutional Accounts (3) 53,229 51,998 50,663 Total (1) $ 154,849 $ 154,268 $ 149,376

(1) Excludes AUM of AlphaSimplex, which the company acquired on April 1, 2023 (2) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

