Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2023 Assets Under Management

4 hours ago
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management1 (unaudited)

($ in millions)

By Product Type:

March 31, 2023

February 28, 2023

December 31, 2022

Open-End Funds (2)

$

53,865

$

54,261

$

53,000

Closed-End Funds

10,358

10,266

10,361

Retail Separate Accounts

37,397

37,743

35,352

Institutional Accounts (3)

53,229

51,998

50,663

Total (1)

$

154,849

$

154,268

$

149,376

(1)

Excludes AUM of AlphaSimplex, which the company acquired on April 1, 2023

(2)

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(3)

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005699/en/

