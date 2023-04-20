E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces an expanded partnership with Loadsmart, allowing shipper clients to access instant pricing on any lane from Loadsmart’s network of more than 45,000 carrier partners without leaving e2open’s Transportation Management (TMS) application.

Loadsmart is now included in e2open’s Carrier Highlight innovation, which offers shippers access to featured transportation providers’ rates and capacity when favorable. The enhancement gives clients a streamlined and automated way to identify cost-saving opportunities while getting reliable service from a preferred e2open carrier partner showcased within the application. The shipper can seamlessly onboard Loadsmart to benefit from the currently highlighted cost savings and access Loadsmart as a new carrier partner for future savings opportunities.

With API connectivity in e2open Carrier Marketplace, pricing comparisons happen instantly, enabling shippers to take immediate action. In addition, carriers in the network are afforded exposure to more shippers. As part of the Carrier Highlight workflow, e2open TMS users are presented with optimal transportation options dynamically during load planning, when there is an opportunity to tender the shipment at a lower cost.

“Since its inception, Loadsmart has delivered value to its shipper clients by entering strategic partnerships with companies committed to being leaders in their space. Our expanded partnership with e2open allows all shippers to react quickly to market dynamics and move freight reliably and sustainably at an optimal cost—all from within the e2open TMS. We look forward to continuing to push the frontier of end-to-end freight management and to empower our clients further as they progress their supply chains toward digital maturity,” said Felipe Capella, CEO at Loadsmart.

Loadsmart has been an e2open strategic partner since 2020; the expanded partnership provides e2open clients with access to real-time rates across their entire transportation network with the opportunity to achieve savings in all modes.

“We formed our partnership with Loadsmart around a shared ambition to advance transportation management and seamlessly connect logistics to larger enterprise supply chain strategies,” said Peter Hantman, COO at e2open. “In this next phase of our partnership, clients will be able to simplify rating complexity across their entire transportation network and take advantage of the best rates per shipment to move goods cost-effectively and deliver reliably on customer commitments.”

