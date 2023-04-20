Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) ( NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced its first quarter 2023 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com+%0A

Select “Investors” then “Quarterly Results” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (888) 886-7786 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through May 27, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (877) 674-7070 and enter passcode 839868#.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

