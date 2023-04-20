IFF Mourns the Passing of Board Chair Dale F. Morrison

4 hours ago
With heavy hearts and deep sadness, IFF (NYSE: IFF) shares the recent passing of Dale F. Morrison, Chair of the IFF Board.

Morrison served more than a decade as a member of the IFF Board, including as Chair since February 2022. Under his steadfast leadership, the company delivered on an ambitious global transformation, strengthening its position as an industry leader, setting new standards for innovation and R&D, and restoring a commitment to operational excellence. He worked closely with IFF’s leadership team and Board to oversee a period of growth as IFF solidified its essential role in the CPG value chain. Morrison was 74.

Morrison notified IFF earlier this year of his intent to retire from the Board at the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting, due to health reasons, and Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., current member of the IFF Board, succeeds Morrison as Board Chair, effective immediately.

“This is a profound loss of an exceptional man,” said Ferguson. “Dale and I have been partners and collaborators for nearly ten years, and I am so grateful for the many lessons he taught me along the way. One of Dale’s enduring ambitions for IFF to become a transformed, global leader, and I’m proud to credit him for so much that this organization has accomplished. Dale leaves behind an impressive legacy, and I will miss him greatly.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Dale’s passing,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO of IFF. “Dale served as a mentor to many of us here at IFF, and we all will be forever grateful for his years of leadership and immeasurable contributions. Over the last year, Dale played a pivotal role in helping develop IFF’s refreshed strategic plan, and together, we will honor his legacy by continuing to deliver on his vision. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Morrison was a respected leader in the business community, having held several leadership positions at major companies, including McCain Foods Limited, Campbell Soup Company, General Foods, PepsiCo and Fenway Partners. He also served as a founding partner of Twin Ridge Capital Management—a private equity firm—and founded TriPointe Capital Partners in 2011. Over the course of his career, he was widely recognized for his strategic acumen, passion for innovation and unmatched leadership.

