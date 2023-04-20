Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the "Company" or "Medalist"), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common stock (the "Common Stock Dividend"). The Common Stock Dividend is payable in cash on April 28, 2023, to holders of record as of April 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Dividend"). The Series A Dividend is payable in cash on April 28, 2023, to holders of record as of April 25, 2023.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at www.medalistreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005576/en/

