Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $158.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, and average assets under management for the first quarter of $157.8 billion. The Company also reported long-term net flows in the first quarter of -$1.2 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Mar. 31, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 Solutions $ 54,416 $ 52,835 Fixed Income 26,535 26,356 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,035 29,506 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,648 16,319 U.S. Large Cap Equity 11,425 11,191 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,868 14,668 Alternative Investments 3,317 3,423 Total Long-Term Assets $ 155,244 $ 154,298 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,377 3,392 Total Assets Under Management $ 158,621 $ 157,691 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 103,246 $ 102,788 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 49,819 49,214 ETFs4 5,555 5,689 Total Assets Under Management $ 158,621 $ 157,691 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

First-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, May 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $158.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved.Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005570/en/