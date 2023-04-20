CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Monday, May 1, 2023. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Investors can access the call by dialing 833-634-5017 (toll-free) or 412-902-4213 (international) and ask to be joined into the CF Industries call. The conference call also will be available live on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants may pre-register for the webcast on the Company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

Additionally, the Company announced that it plans to release its quarterly financial results and hold conference calls to discuss the results on the following days in 2023:

Second Quarter 2023 Quarterly Financial Results: after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Conference Call: Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:00 am ET



Third Quarter 2023 Quarterly Financial Results: after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Conference Call: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 am ET



Dial-in and passcode information for each conference call, as well as a live webcast, will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

