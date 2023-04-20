Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at following investor conferences:

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, April 20 at 10:15 a.m. ET

Stifel 2023 Virtual Targeted Oncology Days

Tuesday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET

A webcast of each fireside chat and corporate presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following each scheduled conference event, the related webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Its investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying course of these diseases. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.geron.com%2For follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005663/en/