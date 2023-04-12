Universal Logistics Holdings to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

WARREN, Mich., April 12, 2023

WARREN, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced today the planned release of first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Call Toll Free: (877) 270-2148
International Dial-in: +1 (412) 902-6510

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 5, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 2912510. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

