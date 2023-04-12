Dominion Energy Announces Retirement of Stoddard, Hiring of Public Service Enterprise Group's Carr for Chief Nuclear Officer Role

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced that Daniel G. Stoddard, senior vice president & chief nuclear officer and president-Contracted Assets, will retire, effective Aug. 1, 2023. The company also announced that it has hired Eric S. Carr, president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear. Carr will begin his tenure at Dominion Energy on June 5, 2023, as president-Nuclear Operations and will add the chief nuclear officer title on July 1, 2023.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

Said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer:

"Dan Stoddard has had a remarkable 17-year run at Dominion Energy, and for the past seven has overseen the safe, efficient operations of our nuclear fleet. His distinguished leadership has ensured that our nuclear units provide reliable energy to millions of homes and businesses across Virginia, South Carolina, and New England. Beyond our company, Dan has also been an outstanding leader in the nuclear industry, and we will miss his steady hand and thoughtful approach. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Eric Carr to the company. Eric has more than two decades of experience in the nuclear industry, and the generating stations he has led have been recognized for their exemplary performance."

Stoddard, who had served the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James K. Polk and who had been plant general manager at H.B. Robinson nuclear station in Hartsville, S.C., joined Dominion Energy in 2006 as director-Nuclear Station Safety & Licensing and was named site vice president at North Anna Power Station later that year. He became vice president-Nuclear Operations in 2010 and senior vice president-Nuclear Operations in 2011. Stoddard was promoted to chief nuclear officer in 2016 and assumed his current duties in late 2019.

Stoddard will transition to senior vice president and president-Contracted Assets on July 1.

Carr was appointed president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear in 2019, overseeing operations for the Hope Creek and Salem nuclear generating stations in Salem County, N.J., including 1,600 employees and nearly 3,500 MW of total capacity. Before becoming chief nuclear officer, he was vice president-Hope Creek Generating Station and acting vice president and plant manager-Salem Generating Station. He received his senior reactor operating license while at Peach Bottom Nuclear Generating Station in York County, Pa. Carr earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Widener University.

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=PH68622&sd=2023-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-announces-retirement-of-stoddard-hiring-of-public-service-enterprise-groups-carr-for-chief-nuclear-officer-role-301795999.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH68622&Transmission_Id=202304121645PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH68622&DateId=20230412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.