LONDON, April 12, 2023

Installment of award-winning solution streamlines operational efficiencies and elevates the player experience at popular gaming venue in northern Wisconsin

LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently completed an installment of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system (CMS) at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter in Wabeno, Wisc. The CMS will enable Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter guests to enjoy future-forward gaming experiences and reap the benefits of a loyalty rewards program linked with sister property Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisc.

"Transitioning Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter's casino floor to the IGT ADVANTAGE system instantly added value for our Northwoods Club rewards members and introduced opportunities for optimization and modernization across the gaming floor," said Leigh Redington, General Manager, Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter. "IGT games and cabinets have been integral to our casino's performance for decades, and we're confident that switching to an IGT-powered CMS will position us for growth and exceptional customer satisfaction."

"IGT continues to be at the forefront of providing industry-leading gaming solutions to its customers and position them to accelerate growth and revenue through strengthened player engagement," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global Video Poker, VLT, Systems, and Payments. "By elevating its product portfolio with the capabilities of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter is equipped with proven, state-of-the-art technology that will optimize its gaming floor and enable personalized player experiences."

One of the industry's most comprehensive casino management systems, IGT ADVANTAGE features modules including operator configurable Bonusing Rewards & Offers; Patron Management, a powerful tool for building customized events and promotions; Machine Accounting, which streamlines and simplifies reporting; and Cage and Table Accounting. The Potawatomi deployment will also include Floor Manager, a cloud-based solution for downloading and configuring slot content.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

