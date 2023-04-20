David Herro Comments on Medmix

XSWX:MEDX, Financial) (Switzerland) is a business we know well as it was formerly Sulzer’s applicators business and spun out as a standalone company in September 2021. We held Medmix shares briefly following the spin-off, but exited the position above CHF 40 per share in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 as it was near our estimate of intrinsic value. Medmix manufactures high-precision delivery devices for the mixing, application and injection of liquids serving the dental, construction chemical and the health care markets. The products Medmix sells typically represent 1-2% of the end market cost of its customers’ products and are considered mission critical to its customers, leading to stable growth and attractive high-teens EBITA margins. Medmix’s share price declined more than 60% in 2022, mostly due to Victor Vekelsberg, a Russian oligarch, who is Medmix’s largest shareholder (40% stake) and has also been personally sanctioned by both the EU and the U.S. These sanctions had no material impact on Medmix’s operations, but in May 2022 the Polish government deemed Medmix to be “Russian controlled” and forced it to cease operations in the country, which resulted in the closure of a plant that accounted for approximately 15% of group revenues. This had an adverse impact on profitability in 2022 and will have more limited impact on 2023 results. By 2024, the Polish capacity should be completely moved to Spain. We estimate that the loss of the Polish plant will reduce group-wide EBIT by 5-7% over the mid term, compared to a 60% decline in share price last year. This situation provided us with a compelling opportunity to invest in a high-quality, niche business.

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.

