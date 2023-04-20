Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR) (“Cutera”).

On April 12, 2023, Cutera announced the termination of its Executive Chairman and CEO for cause, on the recommendation of a special committee and the majority of its board of directors. Following this news, Cutera’s stock price fell 26% in intraday trading.

If you are a Cutera investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

