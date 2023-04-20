NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:



Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ( TIG), relating to its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Altaris, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, TIG shareholders are expected to receive $6.15 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/trean-insurance-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Partners Bancorp. ( PTRS), relating to its proposed sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, PTRS shareholders are expected to receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/partners-bancorp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NuVasive, Inc. ( NUVA), relating to its proposed sale to Globus Medical, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, NUVA shareholders are expected to receive 0.75 shares of Globus per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/nuvasive-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Cvent Holding Corp. ( CVT), relating to its sale to equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cvent-holding-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

