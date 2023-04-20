ISC Announces Filing of 2023 Management Information Circular

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (

TSX:ISV, Financial) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 10, 2023 annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2022 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports.

The management information circular contains information for shareholders regarding the Meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of ISC’s Board of Directors, the appointment of ISC’s auditor for the ensuing year and approval of unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan. ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT (11:00 am MDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. A live audio webcast of the Meeting will also be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf601fd65bd5a4093a79fa39dfb032b59

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website at www.company.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

At the date of the filing of this management information circular, it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting in person at the location stated above. We are, however, monitoring developments relating to COVID-19 and will follow the guidance and orders of provincial and federal public health authorities, including any guidance or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. We will announce any changes to the Meeting, which may include changing the date, time, or format of the Meeting, by way of news release which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca or from ISC’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jodi Bosnjak
External Communications Specialist
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
[email protected]



