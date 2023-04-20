SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) announced today that it has received a $4,274,800 grant from the State Department of Water Resources (DWR) to connect several disadvantaged communities’ systems near Middlefield Road in the Salinas Valley with Cal Water’s Salinas District system.



“We are committed to protecting our customers’ health and safety, but not all communities have access to a clean, reliable water supply,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “We thank the Department of Water Resources for providing the funding to connect the struggling systems around Middlefield Road to our Cal Water Salinas system and make this important project a reality. We look forward to the opportunity to provide them the safe, reliable, affordable water supply everyone should have.”

The grant, part of DWR’s Small Community Drought Relief Program, will be used to consolidate 195 customer connections in Gabilan, Lagunita, Trihorn, Livingston, Morris, and Martin with the Cal Water system. Grant funding will go toward engineering, design, environmental mitigation, construction, and other related costs to install about 7,300 feet of water main and extend water service to the communities.

Cal Water also partnered with the Rural Community Assistance Corps, which worked on behalf of the communities through the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) program, to secure the grant. Cal Water expects to complete the project by the second quarter of 2025.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 494,500 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434