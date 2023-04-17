ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on April 17, 2023, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast discussing the results will occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to [email protected].

Conference Call Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Call me™ Call me™

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast Location:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610088&tp_key=de84b3235f

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13737159

Replay Start: Monday, April 17, 2023, 2:00 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748900/Laser-Photonics-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Earnings-on-April-17-2023



