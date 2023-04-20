VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ( TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Interra Copper Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu has received $150,000 for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its portfolio of highly prospective exploration assets that include the Tres Marias and Zenaida projects in Antofagasta Region of Chile, Pitbull in the Tarapaca Region of Chile, and the Thane and Chuck Creek projects in north-central British Columbia, Canada. Interra's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate.

See the latest Rockstone Research Report: https://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/6056-A-Masterstroke-of-a-Deal-Tightly-structured-for-a-major-copper-porphyry-discovery-by-first-class-management-team.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

