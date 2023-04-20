VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that following an extensive period of research and development its wholly-owned subsidiary, bettermoo(d) Holdings Inc. ("bettermoo(d)"), has perfected the formulation of its much-anticipated dairy-alternative "Moodrink" (the "Product"), and has set its first commercial production run (the "Production Run") for early June, 2023.

After conducting thorough market, and competitor brand analyses, bettermoo(d)'s management and food scientists have carefully and purposefully curated an oat-based dairy-free beverage formulation for its flagship product Moodrink. The formulation rivals and, in many cases, exceeds the nutritional aspects of traditionally consumed cow's milk, as well as many of the leading and well-known dairy alternative beverage brands currently on the market.

The Company's inaugural Production Run is expected to yield 192,000 units of Moodrink and following successful quality assurance tests, Moodrink will be set to launch across Canada in the early days of Summer 2023.

With demand for plant-based dairy alternatives on the rise, the timing of Moodrink's production run and the product's subsequent launch is very timely; presenting an opportunity for the Company to benefit from the multi-billion-dollar industry that is positioned and estimated to reach $7.25 billion by 2026.1

"This is a very exciting time for the Company," stated Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d) CEO. "Over the last year, we have worked tirelessly in the development of Moodrink's formulation and packaging with the goal to have our flagship product enter the market with significant impact. As the ‘new kid on the block', we know that to be a leading player in the competitive dairy alternative beverage industry we need to have a superior product than existing players have."

"We also know that to convert existing dairy consumers to dairy-alternative consumers, and create a better planet, we also need a product that also meets or surpasses the benefits of traditionally consumed dairy products. To meet both goals, which I believe we have, we needed to analyze the market from all angles. We listened to and took into consideration the top common concerns of dairy- and dairy-alternative-consumers, alike, identified nutritional and functional deficiencies across dairy alternative beverage competitors, and have developed a product that I truly believe will exceed market and consumer expectations".

Moodrink is 100% vegan, is made with gluten free organic oats, has no gums or added sugars, is an excellent source of B Vitamins and calcium, is a high source of fiber and surpasses most leading dairy-alternative beverages in plant-based proteins, without the grittiness that often results when increasing plant-based protein in dairy alternative formulations.

In addition to breaking the ceiling for nutritional benefits, when compared to other leading dairy alternative beverage brands, bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink can achieve barista-quality froth without increasing fats and oils - a process commonly utilized by many market competitors to achieve the same effect.

"Our commitment to innovation and quality will continue beyond the launch of Moodrink. We have a long-term goal to surpass industry norms and we will continue to build out dairy-free and plant-based food and beverage offerings that are sustainable, and purposely formulated," Bahrami, further commented.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, with an established award-winning vegan cheese company located in in Europe, and an anticipated dairy-alternative beverage, Moodrink, that is set to launch across Canada in the early days of Summer 2023.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

1 https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-dairy-alternatives-market

SOURCE: Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748912/bettermood-Schedules-Highly-Anticipated-Commercial-Production-for-Its-Dairy-Alternative-Moodrink



