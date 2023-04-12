The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible - LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2023

  • Fans can own and enjoy the legendary moments of the world renowned esports league LCK
  • Pre-registration begins on April 8, the day of the LCK Spring league finals. Beta service to launch this summer.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) chose LEGENDARIES as its first digital collectible business partner for League of Legends global esports on March 31, signing an official IP licensing agreement and announcing that the service will be launched soon. LEGENDARIES, which has high expertise in esports and media content business, plans to launch "LCK LEGENDARIES," a digital collectible service that allows global LCK fans to enjoy League of Legends esports in a completely new way, changing the framework of fandom service via official LCK game clips and IP.

The digital collectibles launched by LEGENDARIES will include images of players like 'Faker' Sang-hyeok Lee and 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu Kim who are active in the LCK, along with the player's champions and highlight videos. Fans will not only be able to purchase and trade digital collectibles within the LEGENDARIES platform, but also be able to enjoy a whole new fandom experience that goes beyond simply watching the LCK games. On the official LCK LEGENDARIES Discord community, fans can participate in various events such as building their own rosters and teams, and receive rewards for their participation in the community.

LEGENDARIES and LCK will operate the digital collectible service in close collaboration to create a service such as the immediate release of the digital collectible of the best player selected during the match, truly catered to the LCK fans which will include various on and offline viewing experiences provided by LCK. Additionally, LEGENDARIES will collaborate with LCK, esports teams, and pro players, to provide a digital collectibles service with greater online and offline benefits for all the LCK fans. Also, LCK LEGENDARIES Digital Collectibles will support the growth of LCK as 50% of LCK's revenue share will be allocated to LCK teams and the league itself.

Three legendary former players Ambition, Wolf, and CloudTemplar, who played a major role in popularizing the early LCK into a world-class league, are serving as ambassadors for the LCK LEGENDARIES service. They are actively promoting the LCK LEGENDARIES' digital collectible service, garnering increasing interest and reactions from fans.

LEGENDARIES CEO Fred Bae stated, "We plan to focus on providing a whole new digital collectible platform and contributing to the esports league ecosystem by introducing various digital collectibles in collaboration with global blockbuster IP companies, not limited to League of Legends esports."

Fans who pre-register will receive a limited edition special pack that only pre-registration participants can obtain, and they will be the first to receive exclusive news about upcoming events on the LEGENDARIES platform. For more information on pre-registration, check out the LCK LEGENDARIES official pre-registration website: https://lck.legendaries.com.

LEGENDARIES is transforming entertainment fandom services by offering unparalleled esports fandom experiences with the world's top entertainment companies. With extensive experience and knowledge in the newest technologies, games, media content, and entertainment business, LEGENDARIES is establishing a No.1 Digital Collectible platform.

LEGENDARIES also operates a leading webtoon business that produces, distributes, and supplies webtoons of various genres with major domestic partners such as Kakao and Naver and Ridi.

