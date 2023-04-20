Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is highly regarded as one of the world’s greatest investors. Despite being 92 years old, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) still takes the time to share his wisdom with the rest of the world. He recently sat down for an interview wtih CNBC's Becky Quick on April 12, 2023. In this article, I have summarized the interview, in which Buffett gave his insights on topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), the banking crisis, inflation, cryptocurrency and more; let’s dive in.

Buffett on AI

Buffett was asked his thoughts on the rise of AI and platforms such as ChatGPT. Buffett responded by saying, “I don’t understand it," but admitted to playing around with it. He said that a good friend of his, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), visited Buffett’s house and showed him ChatGPT. Buffett took the song “My Way”and asked the AI model to write it in Spanish. He also asked the model to encompass his views on the economy and what was funny.

Buffett said he believes the AI is “extraordinary” and an “incredible technological advance" that could be a real “time saver," as it has read every book and every legal opinion.

However, Buffett was cautious about it sparking a doomsday scenario and wanted to ask it “what will you do to ruin the human race." Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak (a co-founder of Apple ( AAPL, Financial)) and many others have recently written an open letter encouraging pausing the development of AI until more safeguards are in place.

Why Buffett sold bank stocks

Over the past few years, Buffett has sold UBS Group ( UBS, Financial), Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial), Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial), PNC Financial Services ( PNC, Financial) and JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial). Overall he said he doesn’t think these are bad companies, but believes banks could get into “a lot of trouble” due to the type of businesses they are in. He also admits to not liking the way the incentive system is set up, considering the important part banks play in the economy.

Berkshire Hathaway still owns Bank of America ( BAC, Financial) and would “love to own 100%” of many of the well known banks, but that is not possible unless Berkshire became a bank holding company. With regards to Bank of America, Buffett admits to having a close connection with this business, as management has invited him over many times. However, he was a little cagey on exact details, stating simply, “I didn’t want to sell it."

Commenting on the Silicon Valley Bank crisis, Buffett said he believes “we are not through with bank failures." However, he believes deposits are safe with U.S. banks and would happily bet $1 million on this. He believes the bank runs are driven by fear, which is an innate part of human nature that is often unnecessary.

Inflation continues to fall

The annual inflation rate as measured by the CPI (Consumer Price Index) continued to fall to 5% in March 2023. This was down from the 6% level reported in February and down substantially from the 9.1% high in June 2022. This is a positive sign as it means the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working in slowing down the economy, despite inflation still being above the historical 2% target.

Buffett states that the latest inflation figures don’t change his strategy, which is all about buying “good businesses” run by “people we like” at a “price we like.” He also admits to buying huge amounts of short term Treasury bills every Monday, which have gradually had their yield ramped up throughout the rising interest rate environment. Taking a step back, Buffett notes he has lived through multiple economic cycles and he believes it's best to be prepared for multiple scenarios.

Recession

With regards to a possible recession and its impacts, Buffett shares insight into the multiple businesses Berkshire owns and their revenue trends. One example he gives is one of his retail businesses, which reported sales that were down 22% year over year, with profits down much more. Another of his companies is living off “past orders," and the railroad business is down, but insurance should be slightly better. Buffett concludes “it's a tougher world,", but nothing that we haven’t seen before.

He believes Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has done a “terrific job” and called him a “hero." This is because he is sticking to his strategy despite it being very unpopular. Back in the 1980’s, former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was getting death threats and needed secret service protection according to Buffett.

Buying Japanese holding companies

Around four years ago, Buffett says he was searching for companies to buy and stumbled across the Japanese trading houses. He understood the business models of these companies and felt they were trading at “attractive prices," so Buffett “started to buy all five." The five largest trading houses in Japan, which are also known as "sogo shosha," include Mitsubishi Corp ( TSE:8058, Financial), Itochu Corp ( TSE:8001, Financial), Marubeni Corp ( TSE:8002, Financial), Mitsui & Co ( TSE:8031, Financial) and Sumitomo Corp ( TSE:8053, Financial). By Buffett's 90th birthday in August 2020, Berkshire had purchased around 5% of each company, with some purchased at a healthy earnings yield of 14%.

He also wrote a letter to the CEOs of these companies stating Berkshire would never buy more than 9.9%, without their consent. Berkshire now owns 7.4% of each of the companies, as of April 2023. Buffett also flew out to Japan and "had a great time" meeting the CEOs of the five trading houses. He plans to hold the stocks for the next 10 to 20 years, as he has had “revelations for each of the companies."

Since his initial investment, many of these five stocks have been on a tear upwards. For example, Mitsubishi's share price is up 119% and Marubeni's is up 271% between July 2022 and April 2023. These stocks also have high dividend yields of between 3% and 4%, which is fantastic.

Crypto and gambling

Buffett has never been a fan of cryptocurrency and believes it is basically gambling. The “gambling instinct” is an inherent part of human nature and embedded into our psyche. Buffett admits to watching people do “stupid things” all his life and was never a fan of “chain letters." If Buffett wanted to get into gambling, he would want to “own the roulette wheel” and not be a roulette player.

Final thoughts

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is an incredible investor who has inspired generations. Despite the current recessionary environment, Buffett believes it's important to keep perspective on how strong the economy is and how much better people's quality of life is compared to many years ago.