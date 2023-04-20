Presentation of data for the mechanism underlying HCW9218 against solid tumors



HCW9218 is the clinical-stage, lead product candidate of HCW Biologics Inc.

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company” or “HCW Biologics”) ( HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today announced that data for the mechanism underlying HCW9218 against solid tumors will be presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research to be held in Orlando, Florida from April 14 – April 19, 2023.

HCW9218 is an injectable, bifunctional fusion protein complex designed to simultaneously stimulate effector T cell and natural killer cell responses and inhibit the activity of TGF-β and its immunosuppressive effect. There are currently two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors. A Company-sponsored Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant pancreatic cancer currently has four clinical sites enrolling patients. The Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota is sponsoring a Phase 1 study to evaluate HCW9218 in various solid tumors. The Company selected chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors for its first clinical indications because solid tumor cancers are characterized by a dense fibrotic stroma or desmoplasia that allows a tumor to shield itself from standard-of-care treatment, such as chemotherapy and immune-checkpoint inhibitors. The immunosuppressive growth factor, TGF-β, plays a major role in formation of desmoplasia and promoting tumor growth and metastasis.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions Abstract Title: Bifunctional immunotherapeutic HCW9218 facilitates recruitment of immune cells from tumor draining lymph nodes to promote antitumor activity and enhance checkpoint blockade efficacy in solid tumors Presenter(s): Pallavi Chaturvedi, Ph.D. and Varghese George, Ph.D. Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM, Eastern Location: Poster Section 40 Poster Board Number: 27 Published Abstract Number: 4441

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases, as well as other conditions such as long-haul COVID-19. The Company has combined a deep understanding of disease-related immunology with its expertise in advanced protein engineering to develop the TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) discovery platform. The Company uses its TOBI™ discovery platform to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties. The invention of HCW Biologics’ two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302, was made via the TOBI™ discovery platform. The Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota, has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors that have progressed after prior chemotherapies (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05322408). The Company is also enrolling patients in a Company-sponsored Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant advanced pancreatic cancer (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05304936). The Company’s lead molecule for its regulatory T cell expansion program, HCW9302, is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies for an autoimmune indication.

