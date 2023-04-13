Stagwell (STGW) Introduces Luxury-Focused 'Studio Cadeaux' with CEO Kathrin Lausch, AOR Partnership with Casa Komos Brands Group

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023

Studio Taps Creative Production Veteran Kathrin Lausch as CEO, Brand and Creative Veteran Mike Karam as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has launched Studio Cadeaux, a specialty studio designed to elevate brands in fashion, beauty and luxury. The Studio is led by creative and production veteran Kathrin Lausch (CEO) and seasoned brand and creative strategy expert Mike Karam (CSO).

With work for Calvin Klein and MAC already underway, Studio Cadeaux is currently shooting for Tequila Komos at Pier 59.

Studio Cadeaux is part of a Stagwell "Studio" model of vertical offerings of expertise, an effective solution for brands looking to work with a small team of industry experts who have access to a full-service global marketing network. Powered by Stagwell, Studio Cadeaux is seamlessly connected to a digital-first global marketing network housing some of the world's most renowned agencies such as 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Code and Theory, and Forsman & Bodenfors.

With work for Calvin Klein and MAC already underway, Studio Cadeaux is currently shooting for Tequila Komos at Pier 59 Virtual Production Studio as part of its AOR relationship with Casa Komos Brands Group, which includes Komos, its flagship line of luxury tequilas, and Superbird, a line of canned cocktails.

"Studio Cadeaux is the first Stagwell Studio to be launched, part of a new model designed to uplevel client partnership that rivals global consultancies," said Julia Hammond, president, Stagwell Global Solutions. "The intent is to offer clients a very senior, high-touch, strategic and creative offering with deep vertical knowledge, backed by the capabilities and scale of our Stagwell network."

"Because we come from in-house backgrounds, we understand the intricacies and expectations of our clients' needs, which gives us the ability to seamlessly support, and sometimes even become part of the in-house team," said Kathrin Lausch, CEO, Studio Cadeaux. "We saw a need to serve premium brands that require both the intimate attention of a niche expert team and the scale of a full-service global network. Studio Cadeaux offers a new modernity to some of the world's most renowned brands."

"As an international luxury brand, we needed an innovative global partner who understands our need to showcase a grandeur lifestyle with a modern vision for social, which made Studio Cadeaux an obvious choice," said Lisle Friedman, VP, marketing, Casa Komos Brands Group.

Lausch, who joins from Media.Monks where she served as SVP, growth, brings over 20 years of experience across TV, film and digital production, new business development, and entertainment and international law, including founding and selling Compass Films, a TV commercial production company. Mike Karam brings 20 years of experience shaping some of culture's most iconic brands, including Tom Ford, Tiffany & Co., Clinique, Google, and ABSOLUT. He was previously Chief Strategy Officer at fashion and luxury agency Laird+Partners.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected]

