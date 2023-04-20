C3+AI (NYSE: AI) congratulates our client, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, on being named a winner in the IDC+Government+Insights’ sixth annual Smart+Cities+North+America+Awards (SCNAA). The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was recognized in the category of data-driven policing for implementing C3+AI+Law+Enforcement for analytics-powered public safety.

“C3 AI is honored to be on this journey with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to improve overall efficiency, leading to safer cities and towns,” said Thomas Siebel, C3 AI CEO. “We are proud to contribute to their success as Sheriff Corpus strives to create an environment of trust, transparency, and safety for the residents within her community.”

The Smart Cities Awards recognize the progress states and municipalities have made in executing smart cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices around smart city development.

Using C3 AI Law Enforcement, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office aims to reduce the time to solve cases, increase agency collaboration, and improve public safety. The C3 AI Law Enforcement application provides the Office with the ability to connect and simultaneously access the different databases they currently use to maintain records and investigations, streamlining case investigations. Another benefit is the ability to report crime statistics more efficiently and frequently, improving communication with residents and ensuring the public is informed of critical events and risks throughout the county.

Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new, sustainable services and economic opportunities to meet the needs and expectations of diverse communities.

“Our annual Smart Cities North America Awards recognize the best of the best among smart city initiatives and unlike anything else in the industry, provide a blueprint for government officials looking to execute similar projects,” said Ruthbea Yesner, Vice President, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “We congratulate the winners on their unwavering dedication to executing compelling projects from start to finish — leveraging cutting edge technology to offer sustainable, new services and economic opportunities and enhancing the lives of residents.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

