Herbalife, a global health and wellness company and community, today announced the launch of 106 product SKUs in the first quarter of 2023, across the 95 markets the company operates in worldwide. The launch of these new products underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding and evolving its quality product offerings to better meet consumer needs across several wellness categories and to promote healthy active lifestyles around the world.

The global wellness economy is expected to reach $6.06 trillion in 2023, with the healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss categories, alone, expected to reach approximately $981 billion, according to the Statista, Global Wellness Institute 2022 forecast. However, while consumer interest in health and wellness continues to rise in 2023, unmet needs remain, according to McKinsey. Because consumers seek products and services that address a broad range of needs across the wellness ecosystem, Herbalife is continuously innovating to provide nutrition products that are grounded in efficacy, personalization, deliver multi-purpose results and meet the growing needs of today’s consumer.

“As consumers worldwide are thinking more holistically about their health, they should understand the power supplementation can have on filling nutrition imbalances and the behavior changes needed to improve their overall wellness,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “Our science-backed product portfolio can provide the nutrition needed to promote a range of nutrition concerns and help people live their best lives.”

Herbalife products launched globally in Q1 included:

Herbalife Nutrition’s Active Mind Complex, formulated with Neumentix™, with a unique spearmint extract,is a scientifically proven ingredient that promotes cognitive and psychological function. *It’s vegan and gluten-free and contains a blend of carefully selected vitamins to help support normal psychological function*, mental performance** and nervous system.*** Offered in the European and African markets.

Herbalife China Youth Shake provides 9.5g protein, 3.5g fiber, 10 vitamins, 4 minerals, and lutein. This is the third product in China designed for Children, after the Kids Chewable Vitamin/Mineral, and DHA Gummy.

Additionally, the Company introduced new flavor revisions of existing products including its High Protein Iced Coffee in Caramel Macchiato flavor. It is low fat and contains up to 2 grams of sugar. The 100-calorie drink mix has no artificial flavors or added colors and provides 15 grams of protein and 80 mg of caffeine per serving, offering a nutritious alternative to other sugary coffee beverages. Available in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

The Company’s flagship, top-selling Formula 1 Meal Replacement Shake is the world’s #1 health shake, according to Euromonitor, an independent research firm. In the first quarter, new flavor offerings were added including Sea Salt Hazelnut Brownies to its flavor profile in China, as well as Peach Lychee flavor in Europe and Africa. Formulated with soy protein, dietary fibers and a blend of vitamins and minerals, the shake provides an ideal balance of healthy daily nutrition. This new flavor was launched in China. Meanwhile, Brazil launched the fourth flavor of a vegetarian version of Formula 1 that is also lactose free, and gluten free.

“As we continue to develop and evolve our product profile, we want to ensure we provide a variety that not only meets consumers’ individual needs helping them achieve their unique wellness goals, but also provides our independent distributors the opportunity to reach more customers,” Bradley added.

For more information about Herbalife Nutrition products, please visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

*Folic acid, Vitamins B6, B12, C

** Pantothenic acid

*** Vitamins B6, B12, C

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF, Financial) is a global health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005351/en/