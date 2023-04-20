Evaxion and Pennsylvania State University publish preclinical data validating our AI-based viral vaccine discovery platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in AI-powered immunotherapies, announces the successful publication in Frontiers of Immunology of preclinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary AI-driven viral vaccine discovery platform. The presented preclinical study was conducted in collaboration with associate professor Girish Kirimanjeswara, Pennsylvania State University, US.

The published data showcase how Evaxion's proprietary AI-platform, RAVEN (Rapidly Adaptive Viral Response), identifies broad and robust T-cell epitopes from SARS-CoV-2 that protect against mortality and severe disease in a COVID-19 mouse model. This research demonstrates the potential of the RAVEN platform to accelerate the development of effective viral vaccines, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence.

"Our RAVEN platform represents a paradigm shift in vaccine development, identifying vaccine candidates against any existing, newly emerging, and mutating viral diseases tailored to any human target population to secure broader and more durable protection," said Birgitte Rønø, Chief Scientific Officer of Evaxion. "This positive preclinical data affirms our ability to select the right T-cell epitopes, ultimately resulting in better vaccines for patients. We remain committed to further advancing our AI-driven viral vaccine discovery platform and collaborating with key partners to translate our findings into tangible solutions for addressing global health challenges."

RAVEN enables discovery of novel T-cell epitopes for any viral disease with the potential of enhancing the efficacy of new and existing B-cell vaccines and addresses the issues of fading efficacy and evasion for many viral vaccines.

“To our knowledge, this study is the first to show in vivo protection against severe COVID-19 by an AI-designed T-cell vaccine,” said Dr. Kirimanjeswara. “The vaccine was extremely effective at preventing severe COVID-19 in mice. This research also paves the way for the potential rapid design of novel T-cell vaccines against emerging and seasonal viral diseases, like influenza,” said Dr. Kirimanjeswara.

Evaxion's AI-driven viral vaccine discovery platforms have the potential to significantly shorten the vaccine discovery timeline and enhance the efficiency of vaccine development, leading to the development of safe and effective vaccines in a shorter timeframe. With its innovative approach, Evaxion is at the forefront of vaccine target discovery using artificial intelligence.

For more information about our publication, please visit:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1166546
Innovation Fund Denmark supported this research.

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. Evaxion's proprietary and scalable AI technologies decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections.

