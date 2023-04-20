79 Digital Identity Stats Your Company Needs to Know in 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Years ago, the primary way your identity could be at risk was if you lost your driver’s license or dropped your credit card. Today, however, our personal information sits in untold numbers of databases around the world, and online criminals are using increasingly sophisticated technologies to find and use it.

Identity fraud resulting from scam losses hit $23 billion (about $71 per person in the US) in total annual cost in 2022, according to the just-released 2023 Javelin Strategy & Research Identity Fraud Study. At the same time, “traditional identity fraud losses decreased by nearly 15%” from the 2022 report, a positive trend Javelin credits to “the steady efforts of the financial services industry to keep criminals at bay.”

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) has compiled 79 essential identity verification statistics for 2023, highlighting the latest digital behaviors and emerging threats that endanger today’s digital consumers. The easily digestible resource provides valuable market and threat intelligence to help companies safeguard their customers and operations.

The guide covers everything from the level of threat and areas of greatest risk to actions every company can take to protect themselves and others. Examples:

  • It takes less than 1 second to crack most of the passwords on the list of most popular passwords.
  • Human error is the leading cause of serious insider data breaches, with 84% of organizations experiencing a security incident caused by a mistake.
  • 80% of financial services organizations have experienced a breach that was “likely related to authentication weaknesses.”
  • The average cost of an authentication-related breach is $2.19 million.

"Trust is more important than ever in today’s world,” said Mitek Senior Vice President Chris Briggs. “Educating companies and their customers allows us to work together to combat fraud, which encourages trust, both in the physical and digital worlds.”

79+important+IDV+stats+for+2023 is available today via the Mitek Systems website.

ABOUT MITEK

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter+and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230413005285r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005285/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.