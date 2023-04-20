Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) securities between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). MPT investors have until June 12, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 23, 2023, before the market opened, MPT issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, MPT disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.80, or 8.7%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased MPT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

