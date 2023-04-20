BOISE, Idaho, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, has been named as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm’s Radar Report for SD-WAN for its 5G-optimized solution. GigaOm rated Cradlepoint’s SD-WAN offerings “exceptional” in the categories of scalability, manageability, and vendor support.



“Backed by Ericsson, Cradlepoint has a broad 5G business portfolio encompassing both routers and adapters with indoor and outdoor deployments optimized for spectrum layers and cellular bands,” the report explains in a summary about Cradlepoint’s strengths. “Sophisticated cloud management simplifies all aspects of the wireless WAN lifecycle, including intuitive multilayered dashboards, bulk orchestration, zero-touch deployments, over-the-air OS upgrades, and rich application programming interfaces (APIs) for integration with third-party applications,” states GigaOm analyst, Ivan McPhee.

The report specifically highlights Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Exchange (NCX) as one of the company’s strengths. An extension of Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service, NetCloud Exchange allows enterprises to enhance the benefits of 5G with advanced SD-WAN and zero trust capabilities. As more enterprises take advantage of the ability to connect from anywhere using 5G, providing modern security and application assurance features will enhance the overall quality of experience while reducing the overall attack surface.

“GigaOm’s recognition of Cradlepoint as an SD-WAN Leader and Outperformer confirms the growing importance of offering SD-WAN that provides 4G/5G optimization and cellular intelligence,” says Cradlepoint vice president of product management Soumen Chatterjee. “Few SD-WAN vendors provide a solution tailor-made for Wireless WANs, and that’s exactly what we’ve focused on building.”

5G is rapidly becoming an essential WAN infrastructure technology, enabling agile connectivity for use cases such as vehicles, IoT devices, sites, and remote work. With 5G standalone deployments on the horizon, Cradlepoint’s 5G-optimized SD-WAN solution is also a nod to the future of connectivity, due to its ability to support application-based traffic steering into network slices. This critical functionality will help carriers make network slicing a reality in the enterprise. It will also enable enterprises to take advantage of differentiated services over 5G networks, facilitating the transition of wired to wireless WANs.

Earlier this month, Cradlepoint furthered its SD-WAN and security ambitions with the acquisition of Ericom and its cloud-based security solution, ZTEdge. The move solidifies Cradlepoint’s SASE, zero trust, and cloud-based security strategies for hybrid 5G and wireline environments. The Ericom acquisition is a key part of Cradlepoint’s strategy of building a full-stack enterprise security service optimized for 5G.

For further insights into GigaOm’s SD-WAN Radar Report and a look into the future of the intersection of SD-WAN and 5G, Cradlepoint will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST, co-presented with Howard Holton, CTO of GigaOm.

