Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Emulation System with Unmatched Capacity to Enable Electronics Digital Twins of Advanced SoCs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2023

More than 400 Billion Gates of Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 Emulation System Sold in First Year, Accelerating Deployment of Complex SoCs and Multi-Die Systems

Key Highlights:

  • Electronics digital twins enable a dynamic digital representation of an electronics system to accelerate software bring-up, power analysis and SW/HW validation
  • Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 delivers up to 30 billion gates capacity, 2x higher throughput and 2x improved energy use compared to predecessor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the software bring-up, power optimization and debug challenges of complex billion-gate and multi-die systems, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today launched the Synopsys ZeBu® Server 5 emulation system. Compared to the previous generation ZeBu system, Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 supports 1.6x greater capacity while delivering 2x higher throughput and 2x better emulation performance with less than half of the power consumption.

"Today's software-driven systems—like the electronics found in an advanced car or VR headset—demand massive computing power for cutting-edge algorithms required to replicate complex scenarios in the real world or metaverse," said Ravi Subramanian, GM of Synopsys Systems Design Group. "Getting these products right means thoroughly testing the software running on your chip for over tens of billions of cycles on an emulation system before production. Synopsys' ZeBu Server 5 delivers the highest performance emulation system in the world, with over 400 billion gates of chip capacity sold to customers all over the world, making it one of the most successful emulation products in the industry."

Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 is the latest in the company's market-leading hardware-assisted verification portfolio and is available now. Learn more at: https://www.synopsys.com/verification/emulation/zebu-server.html

Co-Optimizing Hardware and Software for System Success

For the verification workloads of billion-gate designs and multi-die systems, performance, capacity and reliability are key to achieving faster software bring-up and hardware development. Digital twins play an important role, providing a digital replica of an electronics system used throughout the product lifecycle for software bring-up, power analysis and SW/HW validation. Semiconductor and system companies can collaborate more closely with digital twins, together ensuring that designs will work as intended and avoiding costly silicon respins. The additional horsepower of Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 will advance electronics digital twin capabilities, enabling designers to speed up development of production-ready silicon. Availability on the cloud provides verification engineers the flexibility to scale up and down as their projects demand.

"While multi-die systems designs are helping to enable systems to meet the aggressive demands of compute-intensive applications, getting these highly complex systems to market quickly is challenging," said Alex Starr, Corporate Fellow at AMD. "Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 was designed from the ground up to utilize the AMD Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P FPGAs to achieve fast emulation speeds at the demanding design capacity levels we see today. This enables us to meet the exacting market requirements for our most challenging designs."

"For billion-gate designs now required for compute-intensive applications, an exhaustive and accelerated debug process is only possible by using electronics digital twins," said Hyundon Kim, principal engineer at Samsung. "With its high capacity and throughput, Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 provides an ideal solution to perform pre-silicon validation of our Exynos SoC products and enable early software bring-up and hardware development."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Jim Brady
Synopsys, Inc.
(408) 482-4719
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF69052&sd=2023-04-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-introduces-the-industrys-first-emulation-system-with-unmatched-capacity-to-enable-electronics-digital-twins-of-advanced-socs-301796509.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF69052&Transmission_Id=202304130905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF69052&DateId=20230413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.