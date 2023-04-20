Oshkosh Corporation to Announce First Quarter Earnings April 27, 2023

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of April 27.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

