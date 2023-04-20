SS8+Networks, a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence and Monitoring center platforms today announced that Casa Systems has completed interoperability testing and achieved full certification of its industry-leading cloud-native Axyom™ 5G Core with SS8’s Xcipio lawful intercept platform. With this certification, Casa Systems expands the capabilities and functionality of its 5G Core portfolio to include a fully compliant Mobile access Edge Computing (MEC) solution that allows Communications Service Providers (CSP) to meet law enforcement regulatory standards.

With the rollout of 5G, massive increases in traffic rates and volume are leading more CSPs than ever to build out multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructures. Going forward, edge-based distributed services and traffic processing will be key enablement strategies to mitigate traffic congestion and safeguard application performance, including for Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Resources deployed to the edge offload the processing overhead associated with lawful intelligence, avoiding resource contention with the network’s primary communications functions. Leveraging the power of Xcipio dynamic architecture with the MEC technology allows CSPs to meet the demands of near-real-time delivery to law enforcement agencies while ensuring regulatory compliance. The solution captures, filters, and securely manages the intercepted data in real time with minimum resource utilization and then provides only relevant data to the requesting law enforcement analysts.

“As 5G accelerates the transition of compute to the network edge in the coming years, lawful intelligence mediation and handover is shifting to the edge as well,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “SS8 is proud to partner with Casa Systems as an ally to CSPs as they navigate the accelerating pace of change. This new interoperability will help our customers around the world to do their jobs more efficiently.”

“The completion of the interoperability with SS8 is just another example of Casa Systems’ commitment to deliver high performance, highly efficient networks that are fully compliant with law enforcement agencies worldwide,” said Gibson Ang, VP of Technology at Casa Systems. “We are proud to work with an ecosystem of leading industry partners and create innovative, disruptive solutions that are built to fit our customer’s needs. Casa Systems is excited to work with SS8 to expand the capabilities of our core solutions and advance the growth of 5G technologies.”

About SS8 Networks

As a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, SS8 helps make societies safer. Our commitment is to extract, analyze, and visualize critical intelligence to give law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and emergency services real-time insights that help save lives. Our high-performance solutions also enable communication service providers to efficiently achieve regulatory compliance. SS8 is trusted by the largest government agencies, communications providers, and systems integrators globally. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40SS8.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.casa-systems.com.

