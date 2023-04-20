Today, ahead of the 2023 NAB Show – the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) expanded Frame.io’s industry-leading video collaboration platform to photos and PDF documents, broadening the cloud-based solution’s appeal to new markets with a wider range of creative professionals and businesses than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005366/en/

Frame.io On Set Photographer (Graphic: Business Wire)

In industry firsts, Frame.io now offers users an end-to-end workflow from content capture to edit, review and approval through one centralized hub, leveraging new Camera+to+Cloud native integrations with FUJIFILM X-H2S and X-H2 cameras. Adobe also unveiled enhanced security features including Forensic Watermarking, making Frame.io the world’s most secure creative collaboration platform.

“Frame.io’s new support for images and PDF documents is a game changer, expanding the platform’s appeal to new audiences,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth at Adobe. “Today’s innovations empower every creative professional to work collaboratively and streamline the content process, while increasing agility and velocity.”

As demand for content continues+to+accelerate across channels and surfaces, creative teams rely on collaborative review tools to partner with stakeholders across multiple locations and departments. Catering to photographers, videographers, editors and marketers who share work in progress, Frame.io eliminates bottlenecks by facilitating real-time reviews and approvals, storing assets in one seamless and secure cloud location for easy management. Originating as a platform for video collaboration, Frame.io is used by nearly 3 million creatives today and now allows creators, brands, agencies and studios to also simplify, centralize and accelerate their creative work across still images and PDF assets.

Cloud Collaboration for Photography and PDF

Frame.io transforms traditionally tethered, onsite experiences into remote workflows for greater flexibility so photographers and editors can collaborate without having to be together on set. New Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology enables photographers to transfer photos immediately from their cameras to Frame.io’s cloud platform without the need to remove or download memory cards to hard drives, facilitating the immediate sharing of assets with stakeholders. New native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrations with FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras enable instant sharing of both RAW photos from the field.

Frame.io now fully supports PDF documents to aid teams in reviewing collateral and other project-adjacent materials. New enhancements enable customers to natively open and mark up PDF files on iPhones and iPads, while enabling all PDF and photo annotations to be seen on these devices and the web, just as with videos.

Industry-leading Security Features

Adobe also previewed Forensic Watermark, the world’s leading forensic watermarking solution, providing media and entertainment studios, global brands and large agencies with the most secure collaboration platform for working with sensitive pre-release content. By design, Forensic Watermark is easy for creators to use and difficult for leakers to circumvent. The new security service will embed invisible watermarks on video assets as short as 30 seconds, using pixel-level details that are capable of surviving screen recording, file copying and external recording.

These invisible Forensic Watermarks enable users to easily investigate leaks with audits, revealing asset ID codes, projects, teams, accounts, user location and playback time within hours. Forensic Watermark’s innovative capabilities will build on Frame.io’s recent security certification by the Motion Picture Association’s Trusted Partner Network (TPN) as a TPN+ early member, guaranteeing customers the highest possible level of security for the highest value content.

Pricing and Availability

Adobe’s latest release of Frame.io will be on display at the 2023 NAB Show from April 15-19 in Las Vegas, at booth #N2438. Fujifilm’s native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrations for X-H2 and X-H2S cameras are available today.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005366/en/