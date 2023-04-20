SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology®( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has become the first managed service provider to develop a partnership agreement with the AI Innovation Center of High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE). HTCE is deemed "the smartest square km in Europe" which is an ecosystem of nearly 300 tech companies and home to more than 12,500 international researchers, developers, businesspeople, innovators, and engineers devoted to knowledge sharing. HTCE is a global tech incubator in Health & Vitality, Sustainability, Applied Intelligence, Smart Environments and Connectivity, and Software & Platforms.



Rackspace Technology will be part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center of HTCE, which opened in April 2021 to industrialize AI in the Brainport Eindhoven region in the Netherlands. The AI Innovation Center and its partners help companies start and accelerate their AI journey. To achieve this goal, the AI Center focuses on raising knowledge through events and professional education, facilitating the AI ecosystem and infrastructure, and offering relevant services to drive AI projects and applications by regional organizations. The AI Center is home to 13 AI-specialized companies and a wide variety of industrial and knowledge partners and was co-founded by Philips, Signify, NXP, and ASML.

"We are excited to develop a partnership with HTCE and the AI Innovation Center and look forward to sharing knowledge on AI through the shared workspaces and events and incubating new projects to support organizations who are seeking help with driving AI, cloud projects, and applications in the region," said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud for Rackspace Technology. "All activities within this partnership will focus on three pillars: raising the level of AI knowledge, facilitating the ecosystem, driving projects, and offering relevant services to boost the adoption of AI while connecting companies, professionals, entrepreneurs, and students."

"HTCE is an innovative ecosystem that brings together various partners, united in their mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to solve pressing social challenges. Especially at the Innovation Hubs like the AI Innovation Center, each partner contributes their unique expertise, technologies, and services to accelerate new technology developments," said Paul van Son, Founder of the AI Innovation Center, and Innovation Manager at HTCE. "We are thrilled to welcome Rackers to this ecosystem to jointly make more companies benefit from the potential of AI."

Upcoming HTCE Rackspace Technology Events

The first HTCE Rackspace Technology events are kicking off on 9th May 2023, at the AI Innovation Center in association with AWS. The single-day event will consist of two sessions:

Business – Breakfast Session with a moderated roundtable discussion (± 90 min, 8:30-10:30 hrs.)

Click here for additional details.

Technical – Afternoon Session (1400-1730hrs) AWS Gameday Session Hosted by Justin Kuss, Vice President of Product for Rackspace Technology

Click here for additional details.

To register for the events or for additional information click here.

About High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE)/ AI Innovation Center

High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE), the smartest square km in Europe, is an ecosystem of nearly 300 high tech companies. It is home to more than 12,500 innovators, researchers and from multinationals such as Philips, NXP and Intel, small and medium-sized high-tech companies, research institutes, service companies, scale-ups and startups. They are working together on the technologies and products of tomorrow and have made High Tech Campus Eindhoven one of the global hotspots in the field of Health & Vitality, Sustainability, Applied Intelligence, Smart Environments & Connectivity and Software & Platforms.

The AI Innovation Center, established by High Tech Campus Eindhoven, is on a mission to industrialize AI in the Brainport Eindhoven region. As an incubator and accelerator for Artificial Intelligence applications, the Center supports companies in starting and accelerating their AI journey. Currently, it is home to 13 AI companies and plays a crucial role in the regional applied AI community. Through connecting companies, professionals, entrepreneurs, and students, hosting events, educational initiatives, and incubating new projects, the AI Innovation Center strives to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and drive innovation in the AI ecosystem.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

[email protected]