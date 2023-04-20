NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to moving to a new home, no one needs more hassle. Verizon today launched new home internet offers with Home Depot and Xbox so customers can move on from cable and stress less during the moving process with reliable internet to game, stream and stay connected from the network America relies on.



The news: Verizon is offering even more value than before for new home internet customers on Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet. The latest offer gives eligible customers the choice between two options: up to $200 in Home Depot gift cards or an Xbox Series S, along with Xbox accessories.

Whether moving into a new home or making the switch to Verizon, our latest offer sets customers up with reliable home internet – plus the promotional offers for home improvement or entertainment once connected.

Why it’s important: As we enter “moving season” – which brings all forms of change (and pain) with it – and many are looking to save on things like home internet, we’re giving customers even more reasons to choose Verizon when picking a new provider. Verizon delivers fast, reliable internet and now, new internet customers can get their house connected on Verizon’s network, along with a new offer to ease the moving process with all the perks of being a Verizon customer.

And, our 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee for 5G Home and LTE Home Internet plans makes switching easy. If for any reason you’re unhappy, cancel within 30 days and receive a refund of the service charge. We’ll also help cover the cost to switch with up to a $500 credit to help cover early termination fees.

Who it’s for: New Verizon Home Internet customers across Fios, 5G Home and LTE Home.

What executives are saying: “Verizon's latest offers are designed to help our new customers feel more at ease – both with their home internet, as well as in their new spaces,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon. “Customers can choose the Home Internet plan that’s right for them, as well as the offer they want the most; shopping at Home Depot can allow customers to customize their space and feel more at home once their internet is set up, and our Xbox offer lets customers kick back, relax and game on their new, powerful home internet connection.”

How to get even more savings for Verizon customers: Verizon customers get the most value when pairing their Verizon mobile and home internet plans. With select 5G mobile plans, Verizon’s Fios Home, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet start at the low price of $25 per month with Auto Pay1 – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Where to learn more: Get more information about Verizon Home Internet services by visiting your local Verizon retail store, or heading to www.verizon.com/home and plug in your address to see what service is available in your area.

For Fios customers looking to learn more about the new offer, visit: https://www.verizon.com/home/fios-fastest-internet/.

For 5G Home customers looking to learn more about the new offer, visit: https://www.verizon.com/5g/home/.

1. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. New 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios 300 Mbps plans start at $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Fios requires Mobile + Home Discount enrollment; $99 Fios setup charge may apply. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req'd. Subject to credit approval.

