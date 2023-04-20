Topics will cover verticals such as the metaverse, food & beverage, art & design, the invention services industry and legal discussions among others, as well as sessions on how to enter new regional markets, providing vital mentorship in licensing.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the world's largest and most influential event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, launches its first ever program dedicated to intimate group setting mentorship at this year's event in partnership with Licensing International.

Created based on attendee feedback, the Roundtable sessions offer meaningful experiences on specific areas of interest and increase networking opportunities in an engaged and informal mentoring conversation. The sessions give visitors a curated selection of topics to choose from and are designed to facilitate more personalized connections with other visitors who share the same interests in a private group setting.

During these sessions, participants will have an opportunity to meet with experts in distinct licensing categories as well as those specialized to provide guidance on how to enter new geographical markets. Registrants will receive expert advice, insights and supportive conversations surrounding the selected topic to connect and collaborate with like minded participants in a group. Suitable for all knowledge levels of licensing, the Roundtables offer a great chance to expand professional networks on a personal level.

Roundtable topics for the first day of Licensing Expo will take place Tuesday, June 13 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the License Global Theater and cover expert advice from an industry leader in each category, including Corporate Brands, Food & Beverage, Art & Design, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Invention Services, Legal Advisory and Location-Based Brand Extensions.

On the second day, Roundtables will take place Wednesday, June 14 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the License Global Theater with a focused lens on international regional markets. Industry leaders will discuss experiences, learnings, challenges, and opportunities working across the international regions of Asia, Latin America, United Kingdom, France and Europe & The Treaty of Rome.

Participants will be able to select one market to attend for each category.

"It is important for Licensing Expo to reflect the needs of the market to provide more personal moments of connection and learning," says Ella Haynes, Event Director for Licensing Expo. "The relationships that will be built through each session and the lessons that cater to each individual, this type of opportunity for knowledge and networking cannot be accessed anywhere else. With close collaboration with Licensing International, we want to extend an invaluable experience to our attendees that offers dynamic education with world-class specialized leaders in each respective space through a hands-on and exclusive environment."

"Education is our most powerful tool to equip the global brand licensing industry for continued success," said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. "Knowing how important events like Licensing Expo are to build new connections and develop existing relationships, we are thrilled to launch these roundtable sessions in close collaboration with Global Licensing Group. From fresh talent to seasoned professionals, these sessions will provide significant value due to their focus on deeper education through networking."

Space is limited to attend, with each roundtable capping at 10 mentees per mentorship discussion. Participation in the workshops may be selected upon registration. Access to the workshops may be purchased at $75 per session through the registration system, with a 10% discount offered to Licensing International members.

If additional assistance is needed, please contact Client Success at Licensing Expo.

The Licensing Expo will take place June 13-15 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

To register to attend Licensing Expo 2023 for free, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo:

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About Global Licensing Group:

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International:

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $315+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas

Informa Markets Licensing PR

[email protected]

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Expo)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748882/Expert-Led-Roundtable-Discussions-to-Launch-at-Licensing-Expo-2023



