Originally published by RDG.Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / A restaurant in Reading is taking the battle against rubbish to the streets. The KFC on Oxford Road is working to tackle the scourge of litter by taking matters into its own hands… or pickers.

It comes after the restaurant joined Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean programme as a headline partner.

Continue reading here.

Staff at the restaurant said that improving their community was important, especially in "leading by example." Image by Jake Clothier, courtesy of RDG.Today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749070/KFC-Tackles-Trash-With-Community-Litter-Picking-as-Part-of-Keep-Britain-Tidy



