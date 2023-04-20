IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), is pleased to announce the release of PURfiberXP™, a uniquely processed demineralized extracellular matrix (d-ECM) designed to support bone regeneration, cellular integration, and patient healing.

"PURfiberXP™ is a highly specialized biologic derived from cortical bone fibers using a proprietary process," shared Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics. "The advanced surface design of PUR's fibers offers a complete interconnected matrix and promotes cell migration within the desired area of healing. FiberXP exhibits exceptional bone-forming capacity and is an ideal solution for enhancing bone regeneration in spine patients."

The global bone regeneration market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by an increasing aging population, rising incidence of spine, orthopedic, and dental disorders, along with continued advancements in technology.

"As an innovator in the biologics industry, we are excited to introduce this technology, the latest addition to our full line of biologic product options," continued Fernan. "PURfiberXP™ provides exceptional handling and workability, enabling spine surgeons to effectively implant the advanced bioactive material in support of patients healing and bone regeneration."

PUR Biologics is committed to supporting hospitals and surgeons in providing the best care for their patients with state-of-the-art biologic products. With the launch of PURfiberXP™, PUR Biologics further solidifies its position as the premier spine and ortho biologic company.

For more information on PURfiberXP™ and PUR Biologics, please visit www.PURbiologics.com .

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com .

