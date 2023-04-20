PUR Biologics Launches PURfiberXP(TM), a Best-in-Class Cortical Fiber Matrix for Bone Regeneration

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), is pleased to announce the release of PURfiberXP™, a uniquely processed demineralized extracellular matrix (d-ECM) designed to support bone regeneration, cellular integration, and patient healing.image.png

"PURfiberXP™ is a highly specialized biologic derived from cortical bone fibers using a proprietary process," shared Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics. "The advanced surface design of PUR's fibers offers a complete interconnected matrix and promotes cell migration within the desired area of healing. FiberXP exhibits exceptional bone-forming capacity and is an ideal solution for enhancing bone regeneration in spine patients."

The global bone regeneration market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by an increasing aging population, rising incidence of spine, orthopedic, and dental disorders, along with continued advancements in technology.

image-1.png

"As an innovator in the biologics industry, we are excited to introduce this technology, the latest addition to our full line of biologic product options," continued Fernan. "PURfiberXP™ provides exceptional handling and workability, enabling spine surgeons to effectively implant the advanced bioactive material in support of patients healing and bone regeneration."

PUR Biologics is committed to supporting hospitals and surgeons in providing the best care for their patients with state-of-the-art biologic products. With the launch of PURfiberXP™, PUR Biologics further solidifies its position as the premier spine and ortho biologic company.

For more information on PURfiberXP™ and PUR Biologics, please visit www.PURbiologics.com.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com.

Contact:

Jason Brown
Shareholder Communications
HippoFi, Inc.
612-209-7565

SOURCE: HippoFi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749082/PUR-Biologics-Launches-PURfiberXPTM-a-Best-in-Class-Cortical-Fiber-Matrix-for-Bone-Regeneration

img.ashx?id=749082

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.