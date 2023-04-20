Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Ascendant+Studios announced that Immortals of Aveum™, a groundbreaking single-player, first-person magic shooter, will be released on July 20, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Ascendant Studios - a new studio made up of BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning industry veterans - Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the edge of the abyss. Players experience this visceral and cinematic, story-driven game through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages, masters all three colors of magic - blue, green, and red - and decimates legions of enemies with clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Combining a modern story within a fantasy setting, the world of Aveum is filled with unforgettable characters, fast-paced action and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.

“I'm incredibly excited to finally show the world Immortals of Aveum. It's been a five year journey for us at Ascendant, and I'm so proud of the team and their commitment to making something great," said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios. "We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can't wait for everyone to play it.”

“EA Originals champions individuals and teams who have disruptive creative visions for their games,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Ascendant had us hooked when we saw how they had woven magic so seamlessly through fast-paced FPS combat, set against an action packed story we just wanted to keep reading. Bret built an incredibly talented team whose unrelenting passion for creating original, AAA games, deep lore and telling imaginative new stories is on full display in Immortals of Aveum.”

Having grown up powerless and destitute, Jak is what’s known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and is reluctantly thrust into mankind’s endless war for the control of magic. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Immortals of Aveum’s cinematic campaign is brought to life by an incredibly talented cast of AAA celebrities like Darren Barnet (“Never Have I Ever,” “Road House,” “Gran Turismo”) as Jak, and Gina Torres ("Suits," "Pearson," "Firefly") as General Kirkan.

Immortals of Aveum releases on July 20, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99 USD (PC) and $69.99 USD (consoles). Pre-orders are available now and include the Purified Arclight sigil, which increases the power of Jak’s spells*. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition for $69.99 USD (PC) and $79.99 USD (consoles) will receive a unique sigil, three rings, two bracers and three totems; all valuable pieces of gear in the fight to save Aveum. EA Play Pro members will get access to the Deluxe edition on EA App starting July 20, 2023.**

About Ascendant Studios

We are Ascendant: An independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over our original IP. We’re passionate and creative. Obsessed with originality. Committed to quality. Focused on fun. Determined to rise above the status quo of our industry and live our dreams in an inclusive, collaborative, professional and sustainable work environment.

Founded by Bret Robbins, creative director of the original Dead Space and multiple Call of Duty campaigns, our studio is headquartered in San Rafael, California with the team distributed all over North America. Our passionate and experienced group of storytellers has led the creation of beloved franchises such as Halo, Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Borderlands, The Wolf Among Us, Mafia, Tomb Raider, Gears of War, Metal Gear Solid, The Elder Scrolls, BioShock and more. Our debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 20, 2023.

To learn more about Ascendant Studios and Immortals of Aveum, visit www.ascendantstudios.com and follow on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About EA Originals

This is EA Originals. A place where we dare to explore new and untold stories with worlds yet to be discovered. We’re driven by a passion for innovative experiences and fresh creative stories. We seek out brave developers with bold artistic vision as we help them reach larger global audiences while enjoying their creative freedom. To discover more, visit www.ea.com%2Fea-originals.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FC, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

