Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, Blue Canyon Technologies, Wins Award from Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Provide Microsatellites for INCUS Mission

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 13, 2023

New microsats will help provide insight into thunderstorms' impacts on weather and climate models

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary, will design and manufacture three microsatellites to support NASA's Investigation of Convective Updrafts, or INCUS, mission. The INCUS mission – led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory – aims to better understand the complex dynamics of thunderstorms and their impact on Earth's climate and weather models.

Blue Canyon's microsats will fly in tandem coordination, each displaying a dynamic atmospheric radar and dynamic microwave radiometer measuring the atmospheric conditions of Earth.

"BCT's successful science exploration programs and our experience controlling large flexible structures will be key to supporting this critical science mission," said Jeff Schrader, president of Blue Canyon Technologies.

Blue Canyon's work will be performed at its Crescent Constellation Factory located in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable, and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with over 100 cumulative spacecraft orders.

For the latest news on Blue Canyon Technologies and for other company information, please visit www.bluecanyontech.com. You can follow the company on LinkedIn here, Instagram here, or Twitter here.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact:
Hayle Bell
(678) 469-6997

favicon.png?sn=NE69015&sd=2023-04-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-subsidiary-blue-canyon-technologies-wins-award-from-jet-propulsion-laboratory-to-provide-microsatellites-for-incus-mission-301796844.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE69015&Transmission_Id=202304131200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE69015&DateId=20230413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.