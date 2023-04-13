PR Newswire

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Snellville, Georgia.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Snellville, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Snellville can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 35,000 square-foot store will be located in Presidential Markets, a popular shopping center that includes Publix and a number of off-price retail stores. Presidential Markets is managed by First Washington Realty and is ideally located off of Scenic Highway Route 124, a main retail corridor within a 10-mile radius in the Atlanta Market. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate six Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Georgia. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Presidential Markets in Snellville, GA," said Mary Rottler, Chief Operating Officer at First Washington Realty. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack and their reputation for quality merchandise further enhances our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience to the community of Snellville."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About First Washington Realty

First Washington Realty is a fully integrated national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership and operation of essential retail real estate. Founded in 1983, FWR owns an interest in nearly 150 shopping centers with a value of over $9.1 billion in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain nearly 22.4 million square feet with approximately 4,000 tenants. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Md. with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Orange County, Portland, Sacramento, and San Diego.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

