DENVER, April 13, 2023

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday May 10, 2023. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday May 9, 2023. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43vQfOY to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
[email protected]

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

favicon.png?sn=CA69732&sd=2023-04-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-10-2023-301797051.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

