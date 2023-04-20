Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Noelle Perkins as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, has appointed Noelle Perkins as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective July 1.

In this role, Perkins will provide strategic advice, guidance, oversight and support to the firm’s global business and operations. She will lead Cushman & Wakefield’s global legal function, playing a critical role in implementing governance and risk management practices for the firm.

“We are very pleased to welcome Noelle to Cushman & Wakefield to lead our corporate legal strategy and provide counsel on a range of areas. She is a pragmatic business executive whose public company and operational experience will benefit our firm,” said Cushman & Wakefield CEO John Forrester. “I am confident that Noelle will be a strong leader to our exceptional legal team, enabling our firm to continue to uphold the highest level of integrity in all that we do to make an impact for our people, clients, communities and planet.”

Perkins joins Cushman & Wakefield from Univar Solutions, where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer & Secretary. Prior to Univar Solutions, Perkins served as Chief Counsel for the Oilseeds Processing segment of Archer Daniels Midland Company, as Deputy General Counsel for John Bean Technologies Corporation, and as a litigation associate with Bell, Boyd & Lloyd, which is now K&L Gates.

Based in Chicago, Perkins holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Northwestern University.

“I look forward to joining Cushman & Wakefield and helping the firm and its people expertly navigate the commercial real estate landscape, especially in this time of economic uncertainty, heightened attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, and the opportunities these challenges create,” said Perkins.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 52,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2022, the firm had revenue of $10.1 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

