Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it is accepting grant applications for Voya’s 2023+Unsung+Heroes+program, a nationwide initiative that funds innovative curriculum ideas to augment classroom instruction.

Teachers with innovative curriculum ideas that will enhance the learning experience can apply for $140,000 in annual grant dollars. Fifty finalists will be selected to receive a $2,000 grant based on their ideas’ creativity; the teaching method applied; and the ability to positively influence students. Of the finalists, three will be selected to receive enhanced awards: $5,000 for third place; $10,000 for second place; and $25,000 for the grand prize winner. Additional program information and the application to apply for a grant is available on the Unsung+Heroes+website. The deadline to submit an application is April 28, 2023.

Since inception, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has awarded approximately $6 million in grants to educators. The program is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarships, tuition assistance, and other educational support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

“Our country’s teachers and their abilities to inspire students is more important than ever,” said Braeden Mayrisch, vice president, Stakeholder Equity and Impact and Voya Foundation. “For more than two decades our Unsung Heroes program has helped teachers bring their innovative ideas to life as they prepare today’s students to be our leaders of tomorrow.”

Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s signature program, Voya+Teacher+Voices. Voya Teacher Voices focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving educators, providing training opportunities and offering financial support to achieve their goals. Voya’s commitment to educators also includes its longstanding support for the National Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers and several other initiatives focused on recruiting, training, and retaining America’s teacher workforce.

About Voya Foundation

Voya Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life in communities where Voya Financial operates and its employees and customers live. Voya Foundation provides grants and establishes signature partnerships in the areas of financial literacy and children's education and fosters employee engagement to deepen our positive impact on the community. For more information, visit www.VoyaFoundation.com

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a newly joined Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned 3 recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

