World Water Day 2023: A Ripple Effect

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Sometimes saving water starts with a simple question: What if?

Twenty-five years ago, when reverse osmosis (RO) technology was installed at our Coatings plant in Kankakee, IL, the decision was made to not recycle the water leftover from the filtering process. Scott Bassett, who works as senior improvement manager at the plant, decided recently to take another look.

"We were looking for ways to reduce our water footprint in our community by better managing water consumption and wastewater generation," Bassett said. "We looked at our RO process and identified a cost-effective way to fully recycle the wastewater stream."

The result was significant: a 30% reduction in the annual wastewater generated by the plant and 14% annual reduction in water consumption. The project also saves Dow $100,000 in costs annually.

Manufacturing the coating materials that go into paints requires highly purified water. The RO unit at the Kankakee plant filters municipal drinking water to create a stream of 70% treated water, suitable for manufacturing, and a stream of 30% reject water that contains concentrates such as minerals. Previously, this reject water had been incorporated into the plant's wastewater stream.

In search of solutions to reduce the plant's impact on local water generation and wastewater treatment assets, Bassett and his team asked a simple question: What if the high concentration reject stream was redirected to the front of the plant and into the general water supply? That would enable the RO concentrate water to be diluted enough to be suitable for the plant's manufacturing processes.

"We performed calculations to determine how much of the waste stream could be recycled back into the site's general utility water supply and determined that even if 100% of the concentrate steam was recycled, the RO unit would be able to produce acceptable quality process water," Bassett said.

Given the recycled water's higher mineral concentration, the site's engineering team worked with its water treatment vendor to determine the impact of the recycle stream to other utilities, such as cooling towers and boiler systems. The vendor was able to make the necessary operational and chemical changes needed to manage the recycled stream.

In addition to reducing the potable water the plant uses and cutting back on wastewater in Kankakee, the project could have positive ripple effects across Dow. It has been identified as a best practice that other facilities can potentially leverage to find similar benefits. It has also been nominated for a Sustainable Environmental Engagement at Dow (SEED) Award for its positive impact on water sustainability.

"This is what happens when you look through the lens of sustainability - a positive sustainability outcome with economic benefits," said Jeffrey Moretti, operations sustainability manager for Coatings and Performance Monomers. "There are projects like this out there. We just have to go find them."

Basset agrees that progress around sustainability sometimes starts with a new mindset.

"The answer is simple - the right people got engaged in the right way to find a solution for reusing water," he said. "Now we're more efficient at the water we take in, and our water intensity has gone down."

c4dce68d-ea80-43f3-b0e8-ae2bdacc4228.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749142/World-Water-Day-2023-A-Ripple-Effect

img.ashx?id=749142

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.