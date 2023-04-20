NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Walmart

By Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc.; President, Walmart Foundation

Serving communities lies at the heart of Walmart's purpose to help people save money and live better. We believe that every family deserves access to healthy options, which is why we aim to expand access to affordable, healthy food.

Our annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is one way we work to close the gap on hunger, and this year we're celebrating the campaign's 10th year. To date, our Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaigns have helped generate more than $165 million for Feeding America® and local food banks across the country, helping to secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for people facing hunger.

The campaigns go beyond our ongoing donations of unsold food (since 2006, Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs and distribution centers have donated more than 7 billion pounds of food to Feeding America) and philanthropic grants to Feeding America (more than $13 million awarded in FY2023 alone) to support retail food rescue, cold-chain capacity and innovative technology solutions that enhance food security in communities.

One Meal at a Time

While the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is just one facet of our ongoing partnership with Feeding America, it's an essential one, especially for our neighbors who don't know where or when they may find their next meal.

From April 10 to May 8, we're partnering with our associates, customers, members and 34 suppliers across Walmart and Sam's Club to support the Feeding America network of 200 local food banks, each of which are paired with our Walmart and Sam's Club facilities in the U.S.

We invite customers and members to fight hunger in their own communities through donations at the register or when they purchase participating items in stores, clubs or online, suppliers will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) to a Feeding America member food bank with each purchase of a qualifying item at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) with each purchase of a qualifying item at Sam's Club.

The funds raised through Fight Hunger. Spark Change. help the Feeding America network of local food banks reach people facing hunger through a variety of means, including, but not necessarily limited to, food and grocery programs such as drive-thru, mobile and school pantries, as well as programs tailored specifically to children and seniors.

To learn more about this year's campaign, how it works and how even one dollar can help provide 10 meals* for a family in need, click here.

Fighting Hunger, Year Round

Beyond the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, Walmart's scale puts us in a position to make a significant impact on the issues of food insecurity in the United States.

Through over 5,000 stores, clubs, and grocery pick up points (within 10 miles of 90% of Americans) as well as home delivery, we provide access to low cost, nutritious food.

In addition to our contributions to Feeding America's network of local food banks, the Walmart Foundation provides philanthropic grants to many organizations to help them reach underserved communities (for example, a grant to the American Heart Association has helped community-based food entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Chicago grow over 186,000 pounds of fresh food in low-income communities).

To educate on nutrition and build confidence in making healthier choices, we have developed nutrition standards and labeling for Walmart products (for example, our Great for You icon). The Walmart Foundation has invested in culturally relevant nutrition education programs (for example, a grant to Sesame Workshop supports bilingual resources to help families foster healthy eating).

To create a stronger voice for healthier food and food security, as well as accelerate the exchange of best practices among groups focused on healthy food access, the Walmart Foundation created a community of practice that includes nearly 50 organizations, including leading NGOs. We also advocate directly at the local and national level for positive change. Fight Hunger. Spark Change. is part of that movement.

Learn more about our efforts to increase access to affordable, healthy food here.

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

